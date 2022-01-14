‘Thorough nuisance’ to shop owners of Cork city gets 11 month sentence

A ‘THOROUGH nuisance’ to the shop-owners of Cork city was told that he would have to serve a prison sentence of 11 months.

Judge Helen Boyle refused the appeal made by 41-year-old Edward Daly of 8 Inchera Lawn, Mahon, Cork, at Cork Circuit Appeals Court.

The judge affirmed an order at Cork District Court sentencing him to the 11 months imprisonment on 18 separate convictions for shoplifting.

Judge Boyle said Daly had convictions for stealing everything from Manuka honey, a variety of grocery products and clothing.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined details of the shoplifting offences carried out in shops and supermarkets at various locations around Cork city.

The appellant’s barrister, Alan O’Dwyer, accepted that the accused had previous convictions.

However, he said that in the period from 2010 to 2020 there were almost no offences committed.

The latest offences were all committed in the past two years.

“He has chronic addiction difficulties. These thefts are things he did to sell to feed his habit,” Mr O’Dwyer said.

Sergeant Kelleher agreed that the accused man would have been selling the property which he had stolen.

Mr O’Dwyer said the accused was doing well in prison.

He said the defendant’s addiction difficulties started when he was only 12 years old.

The barrister asked Judge Boyle to make an additional five-month consecutive sentence concurrent instead. He said that five-month term had been suspended previously but was triggered by the theft convictions.

The judge acceded to this application.

However, she said she had to affirm the 11 months for the thefts.

“This man has made a thorough nuisance of himself to shop-owners around Cork.

“He is dealing with his demons in prison.

“I think the 11 months sentence is absolutely warranted,” Judge Boyle said.