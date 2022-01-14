Cork man wins one of the world's toughest endurance races

A Cobh man, who has proven his worth time and time again in the world of ultra-running and adventure racing, has once again taken home the title of top gun.
Eoin Keith took on The Montane Spine Race in the UK. The 431km (268mile) non-stop winter mountain ultra-marathon is widely regarded as one of the world's toughest endurance races that takes athletes across the Pennine Way, one of the most demanding National Trails in Britain.
The trail crosses some of the most beautiful and at times difficult terrain found in England, including; the Peak District, Yorkshire Dales, Northumberland National Park, Hadrian’s Wall and the Cheviots; finishing at the Scottish Borders in extreme weather with participants battling through deep snow, ice, mud, bogs, groundwater, storm force winds and driving rain in a gruelling, non-stop, seven-day race.
Posting on his blog prior to the race, Eoin said the race was “justified” in its reputation of being the most Brutal race in the UK, and probably one of the tougher ones in the world.
Before the race, Eoin described his form as “so-so” but managed to come away as first male finisher in the race, crossing the line in a time of 92 hours, 42 minutes and 30 seconds.
Going into the race with a positive attitude, Eoin had written on his blog,
After the Cork man came home ahead of his competitors the race announced his win a glowing post.
The winner of the Montane Spine Race 2022 is Eoin Keith.— Montane Spine Race (@TheSpineRace) January 13, 2022
Eoin is #SpineRace royalty. This is his 3rd winter win, 2nd overall, and comes only half a year after winning the Summer Event, where he also set a new course record. #doublewhammy
1/2 pic.twitter.com/xF4ALFlTTT