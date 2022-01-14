Cork man wins one of the world's toughest endurance races

A Cobh man, who has proven his worth time and time again in the world of ultra-running and adventure racing, has once again taken home the title of top gun.

Eoin Keith took on The Montane Spine Race in the UK. The 431km (268mile) non-stop winter mountain ultra-marathon is widely regarded as one of the world's toughest endurance races that takes athletes across the Pennine Way, one of the most demanding National Trails in Britain.

Eoin said the race was “justified” in its reputation of being the most Brutal race in the UK, and probably one of the tougher ones in the world

The trail crosses some of the most beautiful and at times difficult terrain found in England, including; the Peak District, Yorkshire Dales, Northumberland National Park, Hadrian’s Wall and the Cheviots; finishing at the Scottish Borders in extreme weather with participants battling through deep snow, ice, mud, bogs, groundwater, storm force winds and driving rain in a gruelling, non-stop, seven-day race.

Posting on his blog prior to the race, Eoin said the race was “justified” in its reputation of being the most Brutal race in the UK, and probably one of the tougher ones in the world.

Before the race, Eoin described his form as “so-so” but managed to come away as first male finisher in the race, crossing the line in a time of 92 hours, 42 minutes and 30 seconds.

Before the race, Eoin described his form as “so-so” but managed to come away as first male finisher in the race, crossing the line in a time of 92 hours, 42 minutes and 30 seconds.

Going into the race with a positive attitude, Eoin had written on his blog, “It is the Spine race, and anything can happen! I’ll be heading out to be as competitive as my form and fitness allows, and to enjoy being immersed in the race. I’d be following avidly anyway, so I might as well be there! It’s always interesting. The Spine also has a great atmosphere. I’ll be looking forward to renewing old acquaintances amongst racers, staff, helpers and followers!”

After the Cork man came home ahead of his competitors the race announced his win a glowing post.

“The winner of the Montane Spine Race 2022 is Eoin Keith. Eoin is #SpineRace royalty. This is his third winter win, second overall, and comes only half a year after winning the Summer Event, where he also set a new course record. #doublewhammy “There can be few more tactically astute, resilient and self-sufficient athletes in the ultra-running world, skills honed over years of adventure racing.

The 431km (268mile) non-stop winter mountain ultra-marathon is widely regarded as one of the world's toughest endurance races that takes athletes across the Pennine Way, one of the most demanding National Trails in Britain.

“Massive congratulations from everyone at the Montane Spine Race.”

The winner of the Montane Spine Race 2022 is Eoin Keith.



Eoin is #SpineRace royalty. This is his 3rd winter win, 2nd overall, and comes only half a year after winning the Summer Event, where he also set a new course record. #doublewhammy



1/2 pic.twitter.com/xF4ALFlTTT — Montane Spine Race (@TheSpineRace) January 13, 2022







