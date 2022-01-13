Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 10:46

Over 60 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

Over 60 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley Watch, a total of 62 patients are waiting for beds at Cork hospitals this morning.

OVER 60 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley Watch, a total of 62 patients are waiting for beds at Cork hospitals this morning. 

43 admitted patients were waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital this morning and 19 people are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

A total of 394 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationwide this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

295 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 99 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Read More

Detector dogs help Revenue seize illegal drugs bound for Cork

More in this section

Man questioned over murder of young teacher Man questioned over murder of young teacher
Sod turned at the site of new Cork primary school Sod turned at the site of new Cork primary school
Cork County Council announces €1.8 million funding for community and voluntary groups Cork County Council announces €1.8 million funding for community and voluntary groups
cork healthcork university hospitalmercy university hospitalhealth
<p>Revenue detector dogs Sam(l) and Bailey (r). </p>

Detector dogs help Revenue seize illegal drugs bound for Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more