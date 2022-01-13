Over 60 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

OVER 60 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley Watch, a total of 62 patients are waiting for beds at Cork hospitals this morning.

43 admitted patients were waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital this morning and 19 people are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

A total of 394 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationwide this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

295 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 99 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.