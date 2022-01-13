Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 10:23

Detector dogs help Revenue seize illegal drugs bound for Cork

Revenue said the parcels were labelled as items such as ‘tea’, ‘Christmas gifts’, ‘coffee beans’, ‘textiles’ and ‘food stuffs’ and were destined for addresses in Cork, Dublin, Louth, Kildare, Kerry, Wexford and Tipperary.
Revenue detector dogs Sam(l) and Bailey (r). 

Amy Nolan

Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin have seized illegal drugs worth over €330,000 which were bound for addresses in a number of counties, including Cork.

The illegal drugs, found during routine operations on Tuesday, were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, concealed in parcels that originated in the US, Canada, Spain, the UK and the Netherlands.

The seizure included 15.5kgs of herbal cannabis and 5,528 Zopiclone tablets as well as small quantities of CMC crystals, hash cakes, butane honey oil, cannabis resin, cannabis oil and LSD tablets.

A spokesperson for Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

“These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” the spokesperson continued.

