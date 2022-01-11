Over €1500 raised for Kinsale RNLI thanks to lobster pot Christmas tree

Over €1,500 was raised for the Kinsale RNLI by a makeshift Christmas tree along Pier Road in Kinsale.

A Kinsale fisherman had gotten behind some festive fun with a lobster pot ‘tree’ lining the harbour quay in the coastal town.

Kinsale Fisherman Eamonn O'Neill with his RNLI fundraiser Christmas Tree.

The 15 foot Christmas tree is made of almost 170 lobster pots and was located beside the harbour master’s office on Kinsale pier with donations raised going to Kinsale RNLI.

Eamonn O’Neill is the man behind the magical creation, inspired by a similar structure he saw a few years ago off the coast of Scotland.

€1,642 was raised from the Christmas tree and the RNLI took to social media to express their gratitude to all who contributed to the cause.

“This will greatly help our crew keep providing the lifesaving service to our community.

From all the crew. Thank you very much.”