THE CEO of Cork-based Dairygold Jim Woulfe has been honoured with the Cork Chamber Outstanding Contribution to Business Award recognising a lifelong career in the agri-food industry.

The native of Limerick has worked for Dairygold for over 40 years, as well as contributing to other business, state, and educational institutions through his board representation.

Mr Woulfe accepted the prestigious award from Cork Chamber president Paula Cogan; CEO Conor Healy; and John Higgins, lead partner at award sponsor EY Cork, as well as receiving messages of congratulations from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Ms Cogan said it was “an honour” to announce Mr Woulfe as the recipient of the award.

She said: “Jim has devoted his career to Ireland’s leading indigenous sector, which has seen unprecedented change.

“He has gone above and beyond to ensure the livelihood of those working in the sector. He embodies a passion for the support and growth of Ireland, and sits on numerous boards, including CIT, [now MTU], Cork Airport, the NCPC, Ornua [the Irish Dairy Board], and Fota Wildlife Park. His individual commitment has supported collective vision, and Jim’s contribution is nothing short of outstanding.”

Mr Martin shared a message of congratulations with Mr Woulfe and said the award “looks to acknowledge the hard work, effort and sacrifices that it takes to succeed”.

He described Mr Woulfe as “a richly deserving recipient of the award” that recognises his “great achievements in leading Dairygold to ever greater success”.

Mr Coveney recognised Mr Woulfe’s tireless commitment to enterprise and development in Cork over the last four decades and wished him “the very best in his retirement”.

Upon receiving the award, Mr Woulfe said that being honoured by two business organisations that he holds in such high esteem “makes it even more special”.