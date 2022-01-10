Taoiseach confident Ireland can get through current wave without additional restrictions 

Speaking in Cork today, Mr Martin cautioned that the country had not yet reached the peak of the current wave and, praising the public’s response, he urged ongoing vigilance.
“We haven’t peaked yet, and Covid has had many twists and turns, but I am confident that, if we maintain the same focus, we can get through this wave,” he said.
Mr Martin said that, despite the extraordinary virulence of the Omicron variant, the country had done well.
“We are over a thousand now in hospital, and thankfully the conversion to intensive care is not at the same level as it would have been last year, for example,” he said.
Mr Martin urged anyone in a position to get a booster vaccine to take it, and urged those yet to get vaccinated to do so.
“If you haven’t had a vaccine to date, please go and get your first and second vaccine, because what is absolutely clear is that if you are vaccinated, it will reduce your capacity to get very ill,” he said.