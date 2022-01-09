Classical music festival returns to Cork

THE Ortús Chamber Music Festival is back and will take place in multiple venues around Cork city and county next month.

The classical music festival, now in its seventh year, was set up by artistic directors Mairéad Hickey and Sinéad O’Halloran to highlight the musical ability and innovation of young Irish musicians and composers while bridging connections with other musicians around the world.

Ms Hickey will perform during the festival on violin and will be joined by Japanese violinist Fumika Mohri, American and Russian cellists Brandon Cho and Alexander Kovalev, and violists Sindy Mohamed from France and Sara Ferrández from Spain.

Also announced for the lineup so far are Co Wicklow pianist Fiachra Garvey and Cork School of Music alumnus Siún Milne.

“We cannot wait to bring live chamber music to audiences in the heart of Cork city and county in February 2022,” said Ms Hickey.

“We would like to acknowledge, with thanks, the Arts Council, Cork City and County Councils, and all of our friends and supporters for continuing to support the festival during such difficult times.”

Currently, the plan is to have audiences for the live performances subject to Covid-19 guidelines.

However, all of the concerts will be recorded to stream after the festival.

The festival is taking place between February 25 and 27 and will hold five different events in St Peter’s Church, Cork city, Tracton Arts Centre, Minane Bridge, and My Place, Midleton, this year.

During the concerts, audiences will be treated to a wide array of chamber music from Dvorak’s second piano quintet to a Chausson’s Concert, together with works by Beethoven, Mozart, Shostakovich, Rimsky Korsakov, and Irish composer Sebastian Adams.

Ticket information and further details can be found here

and through the festival’s social media channels.