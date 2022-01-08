Sinéad O’Connor’s missing son found dead aged 17

Sinéad O’Connor’s son Shane has died at the age of 17, representatives of the Irish singer have confirmed.

Officers in Ireland said they recovered a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday and their appeal for the missing teenager has been ended.

Representatives of Sinéad O’Connor told the PA news agency: “Regrettably, we can confirm the passing of Shane O’Connor.

“We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.”

An unverified Twitter account believed to be that of the Nothing Compares 2 U singer posted an emotional tribute to her son on Saturday morning

She wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example.

“My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The account had been issuing appeals to Shane over the past few days urging him to “do the right thing” and present himself to a Garda station after he was reported missing.

Shane’s father, Donal Lunny, is one of Ireland's most admired traditional musicians and has played in Planxty, The Bothy Band, and Moving Hearts.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

You can also freephone the national Bereavement Support Line run by the HSE and Irish Hospice Foundation at 1800 80 70 77 (Monday-Friday 10am-1pm).

In the case of an emergency, or if you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or self-harm, dial 999/112.