Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 14:36

Sinéad O’Connor’s missing son found dead aged 17

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example." 
Sinéad O’Connor’s missing son found dead aged 17

Representatives of Sinead O’Connor told the PA news agency: “Regrettably, we can confirm the passing of Shane O’Connor.

Naomi Clarke

Sinéad O’Connor’s son Shane has died at the age of 17, representatives of the Irish singer have confirmed.

Officers in Ireland said they recovered a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday and their appeal for the missing teenager has been ended.

Representatives of Sinéad O’Connor told the PA news agency: “Regrettably, we can confirm the passing of Shane O’Connor.

“We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.” 

An unverified Twitter account believed to be that of the Nothing Compares 2 U singer posted an emotional tribute to her son on Saturday morning 

She wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example.

“My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.” 

The account had been issuing appeals to Shane over the past few days urging him to “do the right thing” and present himself to a Garda station after he was reported missing.

Shane’s father, Donal Lunny, is one of Ireland's most admired traditional musicians and has played in Planxty, The Bothy Band, and Moving Hearts.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

You can also freephone the national Bereavement Support Line run by the HSE and Irish Hospice Foundation at 1800 80 70 77 (Monday-Friday 10am-1pm).

In the case of an emergency, or if you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or self-harm, dial 999/112.

More in this section

Brexit Coveney dodges questions on lockdown-breaking champagne bash at his department
Retail worker filling shelf with drinks in grocery store or customer taking can of beer or soda. Staff at supermarket stocking s Cork shop assistant assaulted while trying to stop man shoplifting cans of cider
Gravedigger who caused criminal damage to 16 gravestones at Cork cemetery put on probation bond  Gravedigger who caused criminal damage to 16 gravestones at Cork cemetery put on probation bond 
mental healthhealth
Woman performs a Covid-19 self-test at home

Covid-19 latest: Record case numbers reported on Saturday 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more