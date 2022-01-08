Almost 450 were homeless in Cork city and county at the end of November

A total of 443 people were homeless in Cork city and county during the last week of November 2021.

The Department’s official homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless persons accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities in typically the last full week of the month.

The figures were published in the November 2021 homelessness report which was released yesterday. Other key findings from the report show that there were a total of 531 homeless adults in the South West region, which includes both Cork and Kerry. 372 were male and 159 were female.

66 homeless people in the South West were aged between 18-24, 295 were aged between 25-44, 153 were aged between 45-64, and 17 were aged over 65.

349 people in the South West area were staying in private emergency accommodation. This accommodation includes hotels, bed and breakfasts, and other residential facilities that are used on an emergency basis.

184 people were staying in supported temporary accommodation. This accommodation includes family hubs and hostels, with onsite professional support.

63 families were homeless in the South West region during the period from Monday, November 22 to Sunday, November 28. 91 were adults and 130 were total child dependents.

The total number of homeless people nationwide was 9,099 in the last week of November. Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said: “We are disappointed that the number of people in need of emergency accommodation continued to rise. Peter McVerry Trust continues to work with our colleagues in the DRHE and local authorities to make sure we offer additional emergency accommodation to cope with the numbers in need.”

Mr Doyle continued: “Peter McVerry Trust is also working to ensure that we ramp up delivery of new social housing opportunities to provide pathways out of homelessness for young people,” he said.