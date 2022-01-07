Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 13:55

Doubling of fine for parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes welcomed in Cork

Doubling of fine for parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes welcomed in Cork

A car blocks a cycle lane on Liberty Street while parked on a pedestrian-priority crossing zone behind the courthouse, Cork City. Pic; Larry Cummins

Donal O’Keeffe

THE chair of the Cork Cycling Campaign has welcomed new regulations doubling the penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes, and has called for a public consultation on illegal parking.

The new regulations, which have been signed into law by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, and which come into effect on February 1, double from €40 to €80 the fixed charge penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes.

Minister Ryan said the increased penalties would both promote active travel and encourage a more considerate use of road space.

“Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic.

“Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure.

“These increases should help improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking,” Mr Ryan said.

Public consultation

Conn Donovan, chair of the Cork Cycling Campaign called for a public consultation on the issue of illegal parking in the city.

“The increase of the fine is welcome but it should be followed by a suite of measures to ensure that active travel and sustainable transport infrastructure is attractive and safe to use,” Mr Donovan said.

“Specifically, we would like to see Cork City Council launch a public consultation on illegal parking so both the Executive and Councillors can be aware of the impact this issue has on people before deciding what steps to take next.”

Mr Donovan said that the social media account ‘Bad Parking Cork’ has had a great impact in opening people’s eyes to how serious a problem illegal and dangerous parking is in Cork.

Green Party Councillor Dan Boyle welcomed the doubling of fines for illegal parking, and called for greater enforcement.

“We need to see a greater willingness to prosecute those caught illegally parking because without enforcement the level of a fine means little,” Councillor Boyle said.

Read More

'Increasingly difficult' to fill hospital rosters; almost 50 people on trolleys across Cork

More in this section

Hospital corridor with gurneys 'Increasingly difficult' to fill hospital rosters; almost 50 people on trolleys across Cork
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Man fined after he pushed paramedic and told garda to f*** off
FILE PHOTO NPHET has recommended that children aged 9 - 12 should wear masks in indoor settings such as shops END New data shows hundreds of Covid-19 outbreaks linked to school staff and children 
cork public transportcork transport
<p>Two Cork singletons who were matched up on last night’s episode of First Dates Ireland have gone down a storm on social media.</p>

Cork duo prove a hit on First Dates Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more