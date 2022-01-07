Doubling of fine for parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes welcomed in Cork

THE chair of the Cork Cycling Campaign has welcomed new regulations doubling the penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes, and has called for a public consultation on illegal parking.

The new regulations, which have been signed into law by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, and which come into effect on February 1, double from €40 to €80 the fixed charge penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes.

Minister Ryan said the increased penalties would both promote active travel and encourage a more considerate use of road space.

“Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic.

“Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure.

“These increases should help improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking,” Mr Ryan said.

Public consultation

Conn Donovan, chair of the Cork Cycling Campaign called for a public consultation on the issue of illegal parking in the city.

“The increase of the fine is welcome but it should be followed by a suite of measures to ensure that active travel and sustainable transport infrastructure is attractive and safe to use,” Mr Donovan said.

“Specifically, we would like to see Cork City Council launch a public consultation on illegal parking so both the Executive and Councillors can be aware of the impact this issue has on people before deciding what steps to take next.”

Mr Donovan said that the social media account ‘Bad Parking Cork’ has had a great impact in opening people’s eyes to how serious a problem illegal and dangerous parking is in Cork.

Green Party Councillor Dan Boyle welcomed the doubling of fines for illegal parking, and called for greater enforcement.

“We need to see a greater willingness to prosecute those caught illegally parking because without enforcement the level of a fine means little,” Councillor Boyle said.