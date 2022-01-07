Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 07:00

8-year-old inspired by friend cuts hair for charity

Kornelia Drabent, from Ballyvolane, has raised nearly €1,300 for the Mercy Hospital by cutting her hair for the Rapunzel Foundation
Kornelia Drabent, who had her hair cut by Donna Kelleher of AND Hair & Co., Glanmire, in aid of the Mercy Hospital, Cork, pictured with her friend Ruby Moore.

Martha Brennan

AN eight-year-old Cork girl has raised nearly €1,300 for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation by cutting her hair for the Rapunzel Foundation.

Kornelia Drabent was inspired to donate her hair - and cut it for the first time ever - by her friend Ruby Moore, who went through cancer treatment last year.

"Her best friend Ruby was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 at just eight years old. Thankfully she finished treatment in November and beat it but Kornelia was sad because their communion was in September and she said she wanted to give Ruby her hair," said Kornelia's mother Justyna. 

"That's not how it works but we decided to donate the hair to the Rapunzel Foundation and raise money for the Mercy to do something good for other kids who need help."

The haircut was Kornelia's first ever. Picture: Denis Minihane.
The Rapunzel Foundation is a charity organisation that works to improve the lives of those living with hair loss. One of the ways in which they do that is by making much-needed wigs through its Ponytail Campaign, which asks people to donate their cut hair. 

It takes between 20 to 25 donations, which need to be a minumun of 14 inches, to make just one wig.

Such a chop might seem daunting, especially for someone who had never cut their hair previously, but Kornelia was full of excitement yesterday.

"She had never gotten her hair cut before, this was the first time ever, so I was a little worried but she didn't mind it in the slightest," Justyna said. 

Donna Kelleher of AND Hair &amp; Co., Glanmire, cutting Korenlia's hair with Ruby and Kornelia's sister Klara. Picture: Denis Minihane.
After school finished yesterday, Kornelia and Ruby met at And Hair & Co in Glanmire with their mothers for the chop.

The Scoil Oilibhéir students were overjoyed to celebrate the first day back to school in such an unusal way.

"Kornelia was up the walls all morning before school, she just was so excited," Justyna said. 

"They haven't been able to see each other a lot over the past year because of Covid so it was really lovely."

Kornelia withher ponytail, which will now be sent to the Rapunzel Foundation.
Kornelia's original fundraising target was €500. So far, €1,293 has been raised. 

"It's small but we're happy to help in any way," said Justyna. "People have been so supportive."

To make a donation, click here.

