Blarney Post Office, which was closed yesterday "due to the impact of Covid", has reopened today.

An Post yesterday confirmed the temporary closure of the post office, with an expected reopening date of Monday, January 10.

However, a spokesperson for An Post this morning confirmed that "thanks to huge efforts by the Postmaster and team", Blarney Post Office has reopened today.

The spokesperson confirmed that no other Cork post offices are closed today.