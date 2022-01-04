Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 19:53

Man who allegedly tried to rob Cork shop claims he was ‘only messing’

The accused man allegedly said, “Give me your money or I will f***ing shoot you.”
At Cork District Court, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Lee Cronin of Mount Saint Joseph’s Close, Bakers Rd, Gurranabraher, Cork, in custody stating that it was too serious a charge on which to grant bail.

Liam Heylin

A MAN allegedly tried to rob his local shop on St Stephen’s Day by approaching the counter wearing a mask and keeping his hand in his pocket as he threatened to shoot the shopkeeper.

When this alleged attempt failed, he then declared that he was “only messing”.

Detective Garda Catriona Molloy outlined the alleged facts of the case which related to an attempted robbery on December 26, 2021.

Det Garda Molloy testified that the attempted robbery occurred at Fairfield Stores on Knockpogue Avenue, Cork.

The accused man allegedly said: “Give me your money or I will fucking shoot you.”

Det Garda Molloy said: “The shop owner was unable to tell what was in his pocket. When he refused to give the man any money and then prevented his attempt to go behind the counter, the young man said: ‘I’m Lee Cronin, I’m only messing’.

“Lee Cronin regularly attends the store. He admits he was the person captured on CCTV.” The detective said that when he was arrested and searched a short time later, he had a 0.5kg weight inside a sock.

“He was caught red-handed close to the scene of the incident. I believe there is a strong probability he would interfere with witnesses.

“It is his local shop. They [witnesses] are known to him.”

Lee Cronin made an application for bail through solicitor, Eddie Burke.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded the young man in custody until January 18.

The purpose of the adjournment is to allow the prosecution to obtain instructions from the DPP.

