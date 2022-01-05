'Another challenging year': 12k new cars registered in Cork in 2021

NEW car registrations were on the rise in Cork in 2021, according to new statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Over 12,000 (12,347) new vehicles were registered in Cork last year, up 11 per cent from 2020.

In total, 104,932 new cars were registered in Ireland in 2021 compared to 88,325 in 2020.

However, the director general of SIMI, Brian Cooke, said that it was another challenging year for the industry.

The figure is down 10 per cent from 2019, when 117,109 new cars were registered in Ireland.

“The difficulties arising from both Covid and Brexit impacted on the supply and demand for cars, which made 2021 another challenging year for the Irish Motor Industry. While new car sales show a 19% increase on 2020, they remain behind 2019 levels,” said Mr Cooke.

“On a positive note, the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) more than doubled in 2021, and with the sale of EVs being underpinned by SEAI Grants, we can expect to see an increasing number of new EVs on Irish roads in 2022.”

A total of 8,646 new electric vehicles were registered in Ireland in 2021, over double the number registered in 2020 (4,013).

Electric vehicles accounted for over 8 per cent of the new vehicle market in Ireland, while petrol cars accounted for 31 per cent and diesel cars accounted for 33 per cent.

Hybrid vehicles accounted for just over 16 per cent.

The statistics also show that automatic transmission is gaining popularity amongst drivers - nearly 49 per cent of the vehicles registered in Ireland last year were automatic.

Meanwhile, the hatchback remained Ireland’s top-selling car type while grey was the top-selling colour for the sixth year in a row.

The most popular car of the year was the Hyundai Tucson.

Mr Cooke said that the industry was hopeful that further improvements in business levels would be seen in 2022.

“Pre-orders do indicate a strong appetite for new and used cars, providing a positive outlook for our industry and with a return to pre-pandemic 2019 new car sales levels expected,” he said.

“However, even these anticipated sales will not be sufficient to reduce Ireland’s ageing car fleet. We need to see significant growth in the years ahead if we want to optimise the benefits of reduced emissions from new cars.”