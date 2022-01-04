‘They’re my heroes’: Woman who suffered fall in Blarney Castle pays tribute to those involved in her rescue

A woman who suffered a fall in Blarney Castle last week has paid tribute to the emergency service personnel involved in her rescue.

Mary Cronin, who lives in Whitechurch, was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) after taking a fall down a set of stairs in Blarney Castle last Wednesday.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2pm, with two units from Ballyvolane Fire Station, along with Crosshaven Coast Guard and the National Ambulance Service attending the scene.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, which was undertaking a training exercise when the incident occurred, was also paged to attend the scene.

Ms Cronin was airlifted from the castle and was then transferred to an ambulance where she was taken to CUH.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM this morning, Ms Cronin said she fell down eight steps while visiting the castle with her children, Harry and Millie.

“When I hit the bottom, which was a very sharp step, there was like a burn that went up through me and I knew I had done some damage,” she said.

That damage was to her lower back and it later transpired that Ms Cronin had broken three vertebrae.

“I screamed for the kids, they were up in another room [of the castle], and they ran and got help,” she said.

One of the people who came to Ms Cronin’s assistance was Ciara Revins, a RedFM staff member who happened to be visiting the castle on the day the incident happened.

Staff members and a first aider were then alerted and an ambulance was called.

Ms Cronin was given pain relief and gas and air from a paramedic.

“I was on the floor in the castle for two hours. I just couldn’t move. I was frozen.

“Fair dues to all the staff, they got me coats, everything, sat with me, chatted all the way through it,” she said.

The fire service was also alerted and it became apparent that a helicopter would be needed to safely remove Ms Cronin from the castle.

Ms Cronin paid tribute to winchman Philip Wrenn who came down into the castle itself on a highline with a basket stretcher, along with everyone else involved in the rescue mission.

“They were brilliant. They were all amazing. All of them.

“I wouldn’t have gotten through it without any of them. They’re my heroes, forever and ever.” She also lauded the staff at CUH for their care.