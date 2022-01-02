Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 08:50

Sinn Féin in government would mean fewer jobs, Taoiseach claims

Mr Martin said Sinn Féin taxation policies would affect businesses in the small business sector.
Micheál Martin also questioned the republican party’s “left wing populism” agenda, which he said would “cripple the enterprise base”.

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Sinn Féin in government in Ireland would lead to fewer jobs, the Taoiseach has claimed.

Micheál Martin also questioned the republican party’s “left wing populism” agenda, which he said would “cripple the enterprise base”.

Asked what it would mean if Sinn Féin were in power, Mr Martin said: “Well, I think it would mean less jobs, fundamentally.

“And I think the SME (small and medium enterprise) sector would be under enormous pressure.” 

Mr Martin said Sinn Féin taxation policies would affect businesses in the small business sector.

“They would question whether they’re going to continue to put that level of investment and commitment in.” 

The Taoiseach added: “But it’s the cumulative impact of all the proposals.

“If you added (up) all of them in my view, it would have a very negative impact on our enterprise economy.

“And they haven’t thought it through.” Mr Martin said there needed to be further analysis of Sinn Fein’s economic policies.

He said: “If Eoin O Broin (Sinn Fein’s housing spokesperson) has described themselves as left-wing populism, whatever that means.

“The tendency of such governments when pressure comes on, is to go for the next tax or the nearest tax on the shelf to get yourself out of difficulty.

“And so I think their current policies if you add them all up, I think would cripple the enterprise base in the economy.”

