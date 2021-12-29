'The level and scale of cases has meant it has affected all industries': Cork businesses feeling impacts of rising Covid cases

Yesterday, HSE chief Paul Reid warned Covid-19 was “running rife” in communities in Ireland.
Speaking to The Echo, prominent publican Benny McCabe, who owns a number of popular establishments across the city centre, including The Oval, Crane Lane, Mutton Lane, Vicarstown Bar, and Rising Sons, The Bodega, and The Poor Relation, said a number of their staff are off and they are taking it day by day.
“We have staff out, we have staff isolating, there are absences, but we have a large team and we are still opening our doors at the moment.”
Mr McCabe said it was logistically difficult, but, for now, they were in a good position. “We kept on all our staff during the lockdowns and we have a number of people to call on, so we are doing OK, but, like everyone else, we are taking it day by day.”
The staff shortages are being felt across the urban hub of Cork, with prestigious restaurant The Glass Curtain announcing a temporary closure, due to staff illness.