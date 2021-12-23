16 hour wait for a doctor: Cork emergency department 'very busy' in recent weeks

Consultant in Emergency Medicine at CUH Professor Conor Deasy said that while attendance at the ED has decreased from last week, that “it remains very busy”.
He said that last week saw some patients in the lower triage categories, those who are less severely unwell, waiting 16 hours to be seen by a doctor.
“Some of this work included patients who would ordinarily have attended general practice,” he said.
Speaking to, Professor Deasy said that it is “inevitable that the numbers of patients attending the emergency department will increase considerably in the coming days”.