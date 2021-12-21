'It's critical': Government sanction for new Cork hospital

Formal sanction has been given by the Government for an elective hospital to progress in Cork.

The HSE has not yet made a formal decision on the specific location for the hospital in Cork, as that process is ongoing.

It is understood, however, that the Sarsfield Court site in Glanmire is currently the preferred option by the HSE locally.

Speaking to The Echo, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that from a Government perspective, exact sites were not discussed yesterday when the formal sanction was given for the project to move forward.

“What was key, and what I emphasised to the Minister for Health, was that we need speed here,” he said.

“There has been talk of a hospital for years, but we just need to get it over the line now and get it delivered.

“It’s critical.

“It will enable an awful lot of pressure to come off the acute hospitals and allow us to get a lot more elective treatments done.

“It will be completely separate from the main hospitals.

“It will really be a radical shift in terms of getting elective treatments done in Cork,” Mr Martin added.

Despite calls for a 24/7 hospital facility, Mr Martin said that is not what elective hospitals are.

Initially, day cases will be accepted, and then in phase two, inpatient cases will be carried out.

“There are lots of differences of opinion as to what works best, but the main focus is to get operations done quickly,” he said.