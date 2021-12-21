Living Leeside: Claudiu has no regrets about leaving Romania to move to Cork

Coming to Cork in search of a better life, Claudiu Murariu has no regrets about leaving Romania eight years ago.

A key accounts manager for Neylons Facility Management, which looks after the popular heritage, culture, and cuisine centre Nano Nagle Place, Claudiu told The Echo that he has made many fantastic memories working with the heritage hub, including meeting his wife Cristina who was working in another part of the company.

Recently promoted from facilities manager of Nano Nagle Place where he has worked for the past five years and where he got married in August, Claudiu said one of the conditions of his promotion was he could continue to work from an office at Nano Nagle Place.

The 27-year-old Romanian now works three days a week at the centre, which is one of his favourite places in the city.

“Working at Nano Nagle Place was the best five years of my life, careerwise,” he said.

“I was there from the start when the building was handed over from the builders and slowly, slowly the team grew and the personality of the place was transformed.”

Claudiu Murariu pictured here with his wife Cristina Murariu.

Back in August, Claudiu had the pleasure of marrying Cristina at the centre, surrounded by both their parents, along with friends and colleagues.

“We were lucky, there was a break in the Covid restrictions, we were outside and allowed 50 guests. We invited 30 people and then most of the staff were there as well, in the garden and around the ceremony. It was really nice.”

Moving to Cork

Arriving in Cork at 19 years of age, without a word of English, Claudiu said he had a tough time starting off.

“I had no English, and I was so upset that I hadn’t learned it before I moved, like in school and that.

“The first year was hard, but I started to pick it up then; it got easier.”

Claudiu worked in security for a while, and at the moment he is doing a two-year diploma in facilities management with Griffith College.

“It can be difficult working and studying at the same time, but I am enjoying the course, the tutors are very nice.

“The work experience element of the course is invaluable. That’s how we learn stuff, it’s less about theory and more about the practical elements.”

Living in Wilton with his wife and his cousin Sebastian who also moved over from Romania to live in Cork, Claudiu said the dream was to buy a house in Cork and then get a few pets.

“Cristina really likes animals, we will probably have a dog and a cat and a goldfish and a rabbit,” Claudiu joked.

Simple pleasures

A simple pleasure that Cork provides and Claudiu enjoys is a cold, brisk sea swim somewhere along the coast.

“The ocean is a big draw for me. In Romania, the black sea is 800km away. I never had it growing up, but I think if I did, I would have really liked it.”

Claudiu said he feels the benefit of the chilly dips in his physical and mental health.

“I know a lot of people are getting into sea swimming in Ireland, and I think that helps keep Irish people healthy.

“I think Irish people are a lot healthier than people back home. I think there is a better lifestyle here.”

A bit of a movie buff, Claudiu also said he loves blockbuster films and enjoys things like James Bond and Marvel movies.

“I like watching movies, so going to the cinema would be the number one thing to do, especially on a rainy day.”

Chatting about his adoration of Cork, Claudiu said simply, it’s not too big, it’s not too small. Similar to Goldilocks, he said it’s just right.

“Cork is a perfect town, it is not too small, but not too big. It’s close to the ocean, and West Cork is unbelievably beautiful.

“The people of Cork and Ireland overall are very nice and welcoming, I think this is the main thing that I like about Cork.”

Claudiu Murariu pictured with his wife Cristina Murariu.

The key accounts manager also said that Cork people like to enjoy themselves, and that keeps them young at heart.

“Oh god, they like to have fun when they go out, I think this definitely sets them apart and keeps them young at heart.

“I was lucky enough to work with some special people in Nano Nagle Place and Neylons, all the people that I met there really made me feel at home, like I was part of something, not just a foreigner.”