Works to commence within weeks on €9m water infrastructure on Cork's northside

Works are to commence shortly on a €9 million water infrastructure project to support future growth and development of Ballyvolane.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, said it is to commence the expansion works of the water and wastewater infrastructure in Ballyvolane in early January 2022.

Once complete, the new water and wastewater infrastructure will support growth and development through the provision of water and wastewater services.

Geda Construction Ltd, who will deliver this project on behalf of Irish Water, will commence the project within weeks.

It is anticipated the works will take approximately 18 months to complete.

Lisa Cogan of Irish Water. Pic Sean Curtin True Media.

Commenting on the project, Lisa Cogan of Irish Water said: “As part of Irish Water’s commitment to develop water and wastewater infrastructure and to provide additional capacity to allow for growth and development around the country we are delighted to announce approximately €9 million investment in the local water and wastewater infrastructure in Ballyvolane. The project will be carried out in three phases over 18 months and on completion will play a role in supporting the development of new and existing homes and businesses in the area. “ The three phases of construction are:

Phase 1: Construction of a wastewater pumping station on Ballyhooly Road commencing January 2022. Planned completion Autumn 2022. Planned working hours are 7am to 6pm – Monday to Saturday.

Phase 2: Construction of approximately 1.5km of watermains on Lower Dublin Hill Road to the junction with Ballyhooly Road. Works will continue northbound on Ballyhooly Road ending just south of Whites Cross. Works are planned to commence in early Spring 2022 and will take approximately 4 months to complete.

Phase 3: Upgrade of over 200 meters existing watermains on Ballyhooly Road, and the construction of approximately 2.6km of wastewater mains on Ballyhooly Road and North Ring Road to the Old Youghal Road junction. Works are planned to commence in late Spring 2022. Confirmed commencement and duration will be communicated closer to the time.

Ms Cogan said that areas of work will be limited to short sections to limit the impact on the local community.

“Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption while we work to assist in the development of Ballyvolane.”

Irish Water is responsible for public water and wastewater infrastructure and is committed to providing a safe and reliable water supply, protecting the environment, and supporting growth and development across housing and business. The building, repair, and upgrading of Irish Water’s water treatment plants, wastewater treatment plants, water, and sewer network will require a multi-billion euro investment programme over many years. Irish Water is investing €5.2 billion in the period from 2020-2024 in drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure.