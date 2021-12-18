'Great cause for optimism as 2022 approaches', Cork Chamber says

CORK Chamber has said there is "great cause for optimism as 2022 approaches" following a number of recent funding announcements.

The Chamber acknowledged that the final quarter of this year has undoubtedly presented many challenges as Covid-19 continues to disrupt everyday life but that exciting projects in the pipeline for Cork are a cause for hope.

Over €90m is to be invested in making improvements to the Cork-Dublin railway line, speeding up the journey between Ireland’s first and second city.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan this week announced Government approval for additional funding of €91.5m to be spent on line improvements which will cut journey times from Cork to Dublin by eight to 10 minutes and will futureproof the line to accommodate 200km/h speeds at a later stage.

Cork Chamber said the announcement marks another step in the right direction towards a sustainable future after Iarnród Éireann (IÉ) also confirmed the largest and most sustainable order ever of fleet for Ireland’s public transport network this week.

French supplier Alstom was awarded the contract for up to 750 new rail carriages over the coming decade.

An initial order has been placed for 95 electrically-powered carriages for Dublin's Dart system and it is hoped the deal could extend to improving Cork suburban rail in the future.

There was also further positive news for connectivity in Cork this week with the announcement of €14m in funding for Cork Airport as part of an overall support package of €108m for Irish Airports.

Conor Healy, Chief Executive of Cork Chamber. Pic Darragh Kane

"This week’s funding announcements couldn’t come at a better time as we look towards recovery in 2022 by increasing the attractiveness of the Cork region and what it has to offer," Conor Healy, CEO at Cork Chamber commented.

"It is very positive to see further support being announced for Cork Airport which is a key driver of the economy here in Cork and in the wider region.

"It’s also vital that the rail link between Cork and Dublin is strengthened and cutting the journey times between these two major cities will be critical to achieving this goal," he added.

Cork Chamber said it is also "very encouraging" to see confirmation this week that the long-awaited events centre project has advanced to final detailed design, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of next year.

Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, Cork Chamber has said "the future looks positive for Cork".