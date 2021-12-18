Blackrock Station bridge reinstated

BLACKROCK Station Bridge has been reinstated at the former station on the Blackrock to Passage Greenway after repairs and improvements.

Works are ongoing on the greenway including the restoration of the old platform, tree planting, and improved public lighting. As part of works to upgrade that section of the Blackrock to Passage Greenway, this section of the greenway was fully closed for the day last week for the duration of the works.

The project, which has been ongoing for a number of months, will widen the greenway from 3m to 5m, install CCTV, environmentally sensitive public lighting and bee, bird and bat boxes to improve the biodiversity of the area.

As well as reinstating the Blackrock Road railway footbridge, the project will see the repair and cleaning of the existing bridges and historical structures along the route. Water drinking points will be added in and soft landscaping works including significant tree planting, fruit tree and shrub planting, and wildflower meadow planting with native pollinator-friendly species are also included.

The improvement scheme has been designed to enhance the popular route due to increased usage by pedestrians and cyclists for recreation and commuting.

Cork City Council has said its upgrading will benefit pedestrians, cyclists and people with disabilities, and will ensure better access to communities and visitors.

As part of the scheme, a new ramp will also be built near Eden in Blackrock and at the Marina, and existing access ramps will be upgraded to ensure better access for surrounding communities.