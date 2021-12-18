Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 15:00

Suspended sentence and a fine for man who shouted 'yous are f***ing c***s' at members of public

Suspended sentence and a fine for man who shouted 'yous are f***ing c***s' at members of public

Sergeant Pat Lyons described the recent incident at Cork District Court where the accused man pleaded guilty to public order charges arising out of this incident. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A barefoot man outside The Commons Inn shouted at members of the public saying, “Yous are f***ing c***s.” 

Sergeant Pat Lyons described the recent incident at Cork District Court where the accused man pleaded guilty to public order charges arising out of this incident.

It occurred on December 3 at the entrance to The Commons Inn where Derek McGovern was seen pointing at people and shouting.

“He was unsteady on his feet. He was in his bare feet at the time. His speech was very slurred. He has similar previous convictions,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Frank Buttimer said the man who is originally from Dublin, “He lost his place in The Commons Inn as a result of his behaviour. He is 41 years old. 

"He is now living with the Simon Community. He is engaging with rehabilitation services.

“Ill-advisedly, he consumed alcohol on this occasion.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said that what concerned him was that this was the fifth conviction McGovern had for engaging in threatening behaviour.

The judge said he would impose a sentence of two months which he would suspend on condition that the accused would keep the peace for the next two years.

On the second charge of being drunk and a danger, the judge fined him €200.

More in this section

'The show must go on' - Panto gigs starting early to meet Gov guidelines 'The show must go on' - Panto gigs starting early to meet Gov guidelines
Ten minute wait at City Hall for Covid-19 vaccination Ten minute wait at City Hall for Covid-19 vaccination
Roy Keane file photo Roy Keane 'Christmas miracle' story goes viral
cork court
Witness appeal issued for city centre collision 

Witness appeal issued for city centre collision 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more