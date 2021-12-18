Suspended sentence and a fine for man who shouted 'yous are f***ing c***s' at members of public

A barefoot man outside The Commons Inn shouted at members of the public saying, “Yous are f***ing c***s.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons described the recent incident at Cork District Court where the accused man pleaded guilty to public order charges arising out of this incident.

It occurred on December 3 at the entrance to The Commons Inn where Derek McGovern was seen pointing at people and shouting.

“He was unsteady on his feet. He was in his bare feet at the time. His speech was very slurred. He has similar previous convictions,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Frank Buttimer said the man who is originally from Dublin, “He lost his place in The Commons Inn as a result of his behaviour. He is 41 years old.

"He is now living with the Simon Community. He is engaging with rehabilitation services.

“Ill-advisedly, he consumed alcohol on this occasion.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said that what concerned him was that this was the fifth conviction McGovern had for engaging in threatening behaviour.

The judge said he would impose a sentence of two months which he would suspend on condition that the accused would keep the peace for the next two years.

On the second charge of being drunk and a danger, the judge fined him €200.