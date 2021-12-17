Lidl welcomes green light for new Cork store

Lidl Ireland have welcomed the green light from An Bord Pleanála for the redevelopment of the former Blarney Park Hotel site on the north west of Cork city, which will include a new Lidl store.

The supermarket giant is forecasted to invest over €11m into the project which is set to create over 30 retail jobs at the end of the redevelopment and hundreds more through the construction phase.

The approved plans at Blarney are set to regenerate an area of derelict land spanning 8.5 acres that has been vacant for over a decade and formerly home to the Blarney Park Hotel. Alongside the new Lidl store the site will include a mixed-use development headed by local businesswoman Freda Hayes, Blarney Group. Their plans provide for a new hotel, as well as a commercial building containing a restaurant/delicatessen, shop and hair/beauty salon, together with offices and residential apartments.

Conor Nagle, Regional Director for Munster with Lidl Ireland welcomed the news of the planning approval.

"It is great news for Blarney and the people of Cork," he said.

The green light for this plan comes only weeks after Lidl Ireland announced a planning approval by Cork City Council for a €16m redevelopment in Ballincollig west of Cork city.

"The introduction of these large-scale redevelopment projects in Cork in the new year will transform and regenerate the areas.

"Not only bringing brand new state of the art Lidl stores that will offer customers quality products at affordable prices but will transform large areas that are well overdue rejuvenation," Mr Nagle added.

He said Cork is a "focus area for Lidl" as it continues to further invest in the county.

"In recent years we have completed a number of new stores and redevelopments in Churchfield, Wilton, Ballyvolane, Mitchelstown, Kanturk, Macroom and Youghal to name just a few.

"Our projects bring jobs and additional investment to the local communities and surrounding areas.

"This latest planning approval comes just in time to wrap up the year, as we commit to investing over €27m to the areas north west and west of Cork city.

"All of this progress guarantees 2022 will be an exciting time for Cork."

Welcoming the final approval for the project, Freda Hayes, Blarney Group said it is "an exciting time for the village of Blarney".

"We are delighted to receive the final approval for the mixed-use development.

"The plans have been designed to protect and enhance the existing character of the village.

"We look forward to injecting life back into an area that has been left idle for more than 10 years- creating jobs, retail and business opportunities in addition to housing and hotel accommodation for domestic and international visitors to Blarney."