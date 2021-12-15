Planning granted for 100-bed nursing home in Cork city suburb 

A PLANNING application seeking permission for the construction of a 100-bed nursing home and 47 independent living units at Clarkes Hill in Rochestown has been granted conditional planning permission by Cork City Council.

Earlier this year, Aperee Living Rochestown Ltd lodged the application seeking permission for the development at the site, which is located within a five minute walk of Mount Oval Village.

The application sought permission for the demolition of an existing dwelling and all associated structures at the site, the construction of a two-storey-over-basement nursing home, 20 townhouse units, and 27 apartments in two three-storey over-basement blocks. The application also sought permission for new vehicle access onto Clarkes Hill and all associated landscaping, car parking, bicycle storage, and signage.

Care needed in area

In documentation submitted with the application, it stated that the application was being submitted “as a direct response to the demand for care facilities in the area”.

It stated that connectivity is one of the central design principles of the proposed scheme and that the site itself is well connected to Cork city centre and to Rochestown, Mount Oval Village and Douglas Village.

It also states that the proposed scheme has been organised to “take advantage of the natural features that are present on the site and to preserve as much natural features as possible”.

“The buildings have been designed to provide minimal visual impact within the site.”

Cork City Council has granted conditional planning permission to the development, with 36 conditions attached.

One condition stipulates that prior to the commencement of any development on site the applicant must appoint and retain the services of a suitably qualified arborist for the entire period of construction.