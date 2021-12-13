Cork school to get €10.5m extension

ST BROGAN’S College in Bandon has been approved funding for the initial phase of a major extensionto the school.

The €10.5m state-of-the-art extension is currently being designed for the co-educational secondary school by KOBW architects and will be delivered on a phased basis.

The new development will include an additional 19 classrooms, three science labs, an art room, a textile room, a home economics room, a canteen, a staffroom, five special education tuition rooms, and an integrated special needs unit.

The principal of St Brogan’s College, Helen Cadogan, welcomed the significant investment.

“We are proud to have a long tradition of providing excellent education to the people of Bandon and its surrounds,” said Ms Cadogan.

“We have the most fantastic students and team who work so hard to make the school the wonderful community it is.

“We are so glad that we will be able to provide them with new state-of-the-art facilities thanks to this extension.”

Speaking about the school extension, Cork Education and Training Board chief executive Denis Leamy said: “These are exciting times for St Brogan’s which will have 725 students in September 2022 and is set to grow with the additional accommodation to a school of 1,000 students.

“Cork Education and Training Board is hugely proud of this state-of-the-art development and we are confident that these significant upgrades will prove invaluable to both students and teachers at St Brogan’s College, Bandon.

“This investment reaffirms our commitment to providing staff, students, and teachers with the best environment possible for continued educational development and support,” added Mr Leamy.