Cork school closed today following burst water main

A Cork school which had to close early yesterday following a burst water main in the local area, is to remain closed today.

Water supplies had to be turned off in the area around Redemption Road to allow for repair works following the burst main yesterday which had led to a street being flooded.

Redemption Road reopened to the general public last evening.

However, this morning local primary school Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers said it would remain closed today as there is no water in the building.

In correspondence to families, it said: "We have no choice but to keep the school closed today, Friday. We apologise for any inconvenience."

Local councillor Kenneth Collins was critical of the delays in restoring water to the school and said the issue was causing stress for parents and guardians of pupils attending the school.

Irish Water crews were alerted to the burst water main on Redemption Road yesterday morning and spent a number of hours at the scene carrying out repairs.

Last night, a spokesperson for the utility said: “Following these repair works, the water supply may take an additional 2-3 hours to return as the water refills the network.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we completed repairs and restored normal water supply.”