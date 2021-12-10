Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 08:44

Cork school closed today following burst water main

The school informed parents this morning it would not open today as it does not have water.  
Cork school closed today following burst water main

This morning local primary school Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers said it would remain closed today as there is no water in the building. Pic Larry Cummins

A Cork school which had to close early yesterday following a burst water main in the local area, is to remain closed today.

Water supplies had to be turned off in the area around Redemption Road to allow for repair works following the burst main yesterday which had led to a street being flooded.

Redemption Road reopened to the general public last evening.

However, this morning local primary school Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers said it would remain closed today as there is no water in the building.

In correspondence to families, it said: "We have no choice but to keep the school closed today, Friday. We apologise for any inconvenience."

Local councillor Kenneth Collins was critical of the delays in restoring water to the school and said the issue was causing stress for parents and guardians of pupils attending the school.

Irish Water crews were alerted to the burst water main on Redemption Road yesterday morning and spent a number of hours at the scene carrying out repairs.

Last night, a spokesperson for the utility said: “Following these repair works, the water supply may take an additional 2-3 hours to return as the water refills the network.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we completed repairs and restored normal water supply.”

Read More

Street flooded and school forced to close following burst water main in Cork city

More in this section

Walk-in Covid vaccination clinic to take place in Cork city tomorrow Walk-in Covid vaccination clinic to take place in Cork city tomorrow
Childrens hospital play access Government and HSE ‘failing’ Cork children as 2,500 wait for occupational therapy
Dublin Taxi 'Tough Christmas ahead', says Cork taxi driver
irish waternorthsidecork education
hand in blue gloves working with test tubes at virus analysis in a medical lab

Incidence rate of Covid-19 higher than national average in six Cork areas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more