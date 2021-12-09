Incidence rate of Covid-19 higher than national average in six Cork areas

New figures show that six local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork have recorded 14-day incidence rates of the virus which were above the national average.

According to newly released data from the Covid-19 data hub, which relates to the 14-day period to December 6, the Cork City North West LEA recorded the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Cork at 1,958.4 per 100,000 population.

The figure is significantly higher than the national average incidence rate of 1,355.1 per 100,000 of the population but a decrease on the 14-day incidence recorded by the LEA last week of 2,038.

A total of 787 cases of the virus were recorded in the LEA over the same period, a decrease on the 819 cases recorded last week in the LEA.

Cobh LEA had the second-highest incidence rate of the virus in Cork at 1843.7 per 100,000 of the population with 629 cases, an increase on the 513 cases recorded last week.

It was followed by the Cork City South West LEA which has an incidence rate of 1628.1 per 100,000 people, recording 766 cases.

Bandon-Kinsale LEA had an incidence of 1,599.2, jumping from 1,161.8 last week.

596 cases were recorded in the LEA compared to the 433 cases recorded last week.

Cork City North East had a 14-day incidence rate of 1,515.3 per 100,000 people and recorded 639 cases of Covid-19.

Macroom LEA had an incidence rate of 1,441.2 and recorded 531 cases, while Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal, recorded an incidence rate lower than the national average at 1,344.6, an increase on the incidence rate recorded in the LEA last week.

611 cases of the virus were recorded in the LEA in the two weeks to December 6, an increase on the 483 cases recorded last week.

Cork City South East LEA had a 14-day incidence of 1,334.7 per 100,000 and recorded 571 cases, while Carrigaline LEA recorded an incidence rate of 1,209.4 per 100,000 and 425 cases.

The Fermoy LEA recorded 422 cases in the two-week period up to December 6 and an incidence rate of 1,159.1 per 100,000, while the Mallow LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 1,138.7 and 332. Cases.

The Cork City South Central LEA also recorded a 14-day incidence rate which was below the national average with an incidence of 1,104.3. It recorded 427 cases, a decrease on the 460 cases recorded last week.

There was a drop in both the 14-day incidence rate of the virus and cases recorded by the Kanturk LEA up to December 6 when compared to November 29.

An incidence rate of 886.3 per 100,000 population and 221 cases were recorded in the LEA.

The Skibbereen-West Cork LEA had a 14-day incidence rate which remained the same as the previous week at 852 with 258 cases and the Bantry-West Cork LEA had an incidence rate of 704.6 per 100,000 population with 158 cases, a slight increase on the 152 cases recorded in the LEA last week.