Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 15:18

Storm Barra: Disruption of water supply reported in number of areas in Cork

There will be disruptions to the water supply network in Douglas village over the coming days as Irish Water is scheduled to replace valves on the water supply network.

Breda Graham

Irish Water has advised customers in a number of areas across Cork of a disruption to supply today.

The disruption to water supply in Drinagh, Crostera, Whiddy Island, Carrigtwohill, Blarney, Tower, Clondrohid and surrounding areas is due to ESB outages and burst mains, some of which were caused by Storm Barra.

Customers in these areas may experience low water pressure and/or outages today, until the storm passes and crews can access plants and mains safely to begin repair works.

Customers in the Eyeries and Ardgroom areas will also be without water from this afternoon when storage of treated water is depleted due to power disruption at the Glenbeg Water Treatment Plant.

Neil Smyth of Irish Water said that both Irish Water and Cork County Council understand the inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while work is being done to restore normal supply.

“During the storm, repair works are risk assessed and will be carried out as soon as it is safe to do so.

We are also encountering difficulties due to power outages or deterioration in raw water quality at other sites across the county, which are running on storage from our treated water reservoirs.[/quotes]

“These areas include Bandon, Skibbereen, Glanmire, Watergrasshill, Mitchelstown, Ballingeary, Inchigeelagh, Glengarriff. The severe weather continues to impact water supply schemes and further updates will be issued as the storm continues,” he said.

Information on outages is available on the Irish Water by clicking here. The Irish Water customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates on Storm Barra please visit www.gov.ie/stormbarra/.

