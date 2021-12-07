Woman taken to hospital after fall from a building in Cork 

Gardaí and the emergency services were called to an apartment building on Meade Street off Sullivan's Quay in Cork city centre this morning following reports of a woman in her late twenties/early thirties falling from a height.

Cork City Fire Brigade, gardaí and paramedics attended at the scene and the woman was taken away in an ambulance having fallen three storeys from a property.

The woman incurred multiple injuries after falling from a balcony shortly after 8.30am today.

The woman was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where it is understood she is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are conducting an investigation to examine the circumstances of the fall.

It is not thought that the incident is related to the storm.