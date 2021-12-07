Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 10:05

Woman taken to hospital after fall from a building in Cork 

The woman was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where it is understood she is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Picture Dan Linehan

Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí and the emergency services were called to an apartment building on Meade Street off Sullivan's Quay in Cork city centre this morning following reports of a woman in her late twenties/early thirties falling from a height.

Cork City Fire Brigade, gardaí and paramedics attended at the scene and the woman was taken away in an ambulance having fallen three storeys from a property. 

The woman incurred multiple injuries after falling from a balcony shortly after 8.30am today.

Gardaí are conducting an investigation to examine the circumstances of the fall. 

It is not thought that the incident is related to the storm. 

Cork Airport remains open but some flights have been cancelled; Irish Rail services still operating

