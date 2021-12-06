Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter announced for Cork's Live at the Marquee 

Grammy-nominated, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo, is to play Live at the Marquee next year.

The 'drivers license' hitmaker will take to the stage in Cork on June 29 as part of her 2022 SOUR tour.

Kicking off April 2 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, the tour will visit more than 40 major cities across North America and Europe including two-night runs at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, before the European leg commences.

Olivia Rodrigo performs during the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London.

Fresh off her win as 'New Artist of the Year' at the American Music Awards, the tour announcement caps off Rodrigo’s banner year, which, most recently saw her earn her seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards including 'Record Of The Year', 'Album Of The Year', 'Song Of The Year', 'Best New Artist', 'Best Pop Solo Performance', 'Best Pop Vocal Album', and 'Best Music Video', making her the second-youngest artist in Grammy history to score nods in each of the Big Four categories in the same year.

Named the number one album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and called one of the Best Albums of 2021 by The New York Times, SOUR recently landed at the top of several Billboard year-end lists including the top Global 200 Artist, top Overall New Artist, top Hot 100 Artist, top Hot 100 Female Artist, and top Hot 100 Songwriter among others.

SOUR also landed at the top of Spotify’s recently unveiled annual 2021 'Wrapped' campaign, which highlights the platform’s most streamed artists, songs, albums and podcasts.

With over 1.1 billion streams, 'driver’s license' was the top streamed song of 2021 on Spotify - both in the US and worldwide - while Rodrigo’s 'good 4 u' also landed in the top five most-streamed songs list on Spotify, with the album earning the number one spot as the most globally streamed album.

Rodrigo also earned Apple Music Awards for 'Breakthrough Artist of the Year', 'Album of the Year' and 'Song of the Year'.

Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo at Live at the Marquee in Cork go on sale this Friday at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie

Baby Queen appears as a special guest at the Cork show.

For more concert information check www.aikenpromotions.com