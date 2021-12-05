Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 15:23

Kids 'very compliant' with mask wearing rules: Cork principal

From December 1 older children schools nationwide were required to wear masks in a bid to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in communities.

John Bohane

A Cork primary school principal said his students have been ‘very compliant’ with the public health directive to wear masks for students from third class upwards.

Principal of Scoil Padre Pio in Churchfield, Ken Foley said his students were excellent. 

“It has gone very well in our school. There has been no issue. On the first morning it was introduced, I went down to the gate to meet and talk to all the students. Our parents and students were brilliant. I was mesmerised as the whole lot of them had their masks on. They were very compliant. They were excellent,” he said.

The primary school principal said other schools were not so fortunate however with the implementation of the new directive. 

“Just through the networking of principals, I know some parents in various other schools are a bit upset and annoyed with the terminology used. They are upset with the word required rather than recommended.

“There will be no principal I would imagine turning a child away for not wearing a mask. It is important that common sense and patience are shown and it will all work out well,” he added.

Mr Foley said his students have been brilliant in dealing with all the restrictions that have been introduced since the onset of the pandemic. 

“Kids are great. They row in with all the recommendations and what we ask of them.”

