Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 08:48

Disruption to be 'kept to a minimum' as Skehard Road maintenance to end with 24/7 works

Work in the area began this time last year. 
The work will be carried out in sections. 

Roisin Burke

Cork City Council has said efforts will be made to keep disruption to a minimum as the ongoing roadworks on the Skehard Road finish with up to three weeks of 24/7 works to close the project.

Work in the area began this time last year but a spokesperson for Cork City Council confirmed there was a freeze on works from January to April, due to Covid, which had a knock-on effect on the delivery of the programme.

The local authority spokesperson said the works were now “substantially complete”, with just road resurfacing and lining to be completed.

“This work will be carried out at night to reduce the impact on traffic flows,” they said. 

While a three-week window has been given for the works, the council is hopeful the project will be finished ahead of schedule.

“A three-week window is provided for the works as it is very weather dependent," the spokesperson said. "The work will be carried out in sections and is estimated to take 7/8 nights in total. 

"Any disruption will be kept to a minimum.” 

During the day, some finishing of other works and general tidying up will also take place.

Local councillor Des Cahill acknowledged the long-running maintenance had been difficult for local residents and businesses and said he was looking forward to the project completion. 

“Its been difficult, and the last two, three weeks will be difficult, but please God, when it is over, it will be done.” 

He asked long-suffering locals to “bear with the project” and reminded them “the end is in sight.”

Mr Cahill said the works would be finished for the final rush over Christmas, when there is likely to be an influx of extra traffic as shoppers make their way to Mahon Point.

cork developmentcork city centrecork roads
