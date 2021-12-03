'It’s always weird watching myself on TV': Cork busker on new music show

It kind of messes with your mind but I’m so lucky,” she said.
Allie first started busking at the weekends in Cork city when she was 11 but now travels frequently to Dublin for most of her street performances.
“I really missed it during lockdown. I have a tonne of friends up there that I busk with and we have a blast,” she said.
Even though she’s watched back videos of similar performances and appearances, Allie still finds it unnerving to watch herself on television but she will be tuning in with her family to watch this weekend’s programme.
“It’s always weird watching myself on TV,” she said. “But my family sits down every time I’m on TV and makes me watch it.”
Allie is one of over 30 acts - including the likes of Inhaler and Nealo - that will feature on the show, which aims to showcase a wide range of up and coming Irish talent.
“I’m absolutely delighted - and excited - to get the opportunity to showcase so much of what’s great about music in Ireland, which, as you’ll see, is thriving, despite Covid,” Dave Fanning said.