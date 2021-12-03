Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 09:09

'It’s always weird watching myself on TV': Cork busker on new music show

“I did a little show on the balcony of Bewleys Café recently and hundreds of people stopped to watch.” 
Allie first shot to fame at the age of 12, when a video she posted of her covering an Ed Sheeran song went viral online. Picture Dan Linehan

Martha Brennan

A POPULAR Cork busker will be one of the first guests taking part in a new music show presented by Dave Fanning on Virgin Media this weekend.

Allie Sherlock was “delighted” to get an email about the ‘Fanning at Whelan’s’ programme a few months ago and travelled up to Dublin to do an interview with the RTÉ DJ and perform in Whelan’s in partnership with Guinness.

“They said they would love for me to come on and of course I said yes, any chance to perform,” Ms Sherlock told The Echo.

Allie first shot to fame at the age of 12, when a video she posted of her covering an Ed Sheeran song went viral online. The Douglas native went on to appear on The Ellen Degeneres Show and now, at age 16, has over 782 million views on her videos.

“It all happened so fast. 

It kind of messes with your mind but I’m so lucky,” she said.

Started busking at 11

Allie first started busking at the weekends in Cork city when she was 11 but now travels frequently to Dublin for most of her street performances.

“I really missed it during lockdown. I have a tonne of friends up there that I busk with and we have a blast,” she said.

“I did a little show on the balcony of Bewleys Café recently and hundreds of people stopped to watch. It was incredible.” 

 Even though she’s watched back videos of similar performances and appearances, Allie still finds it unnerving to watch herself on television but she will be tuning in with her family to watch this weekend’s programme.

“It’s always weird watching myself on TV,” she said. “But my family sits down every time I’m on TV and makes me watch it.” 

Allie is one of over 30 acts - including the likes of Inhaler and Nealo - that will feature on the show, which aims to showcase a wide range of up and coming Irish talent.

“I’m absolutely delighted - and excited - to get the opportunity to showcase so much of what’s great about music in Ireland, which, as you’ll see, is thriving, despite Covid,” Dave Fanning said.

Watch Virgin media Two at 10pm on Saturday.

