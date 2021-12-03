Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 07:00

Man who stole €59 of alcohol from store in Cork city returned later that day to steal scooter 

Judge Olann Kelleher said he could do 150 hours of community service instead of five months in prison for the thefts.
Lee pleaded guilty to theft of the alcohol and the electric scooter on the same day – October 23 last.

Liam Heylin

A 37-year-old old man stole €59 worth of alcohol from a supermarket and after getting drunk he returned later the same day to steal an electric scooter.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked at Cork District Court if Edward Lee left the Lidl outlet “on the scooter”?

Sergeant Pat Lyons clarified that the accused man “left with the scooter.” 

The incidents occurred at Lidl on Cornmarket Street. 

First, Edward Lee arrived at the premises and helped himself to €59 worth of alcohol and left the store passing all points of payment without paying for the items.

Later that same day he went back again and took the electric scooter with a €399 price tag.

While he got away with the drink he was stopped by security staff as he left with the scooter. This item was recovered.

The accused had 24 previous convictions, including nine for theft.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin, defence solicitor, said the accused had brought €60 to court in respect of the stolen alcohol.

“He went back having consumed alcohol from the first theft. His intoxication led to the second matter.

“He was living with the Simon Community and was highly addicted to alcohol at the time. He has since returned home to his parents in Kilkenny. He is effectively maintaining his sobriety,” Mr Ó Donnabháin said.

