Plans submitted for 275 new homes on Cork’s northside 

PLANS for a strategic housing development on the northside of the city have been broadly welcomed by councillors but an increase in amenities in the area is needed to cater for the expanded community, some have said.

O’Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company has submitted a strategic housing development application seeking permission from Bord Pleanála to develop 275 residential units and a creche at a site in Ballyvolane.

The units would be made up of 205 houses, comprising two-to-four-bed homes, including detached, semi-detached and terraced/ townhouses and 70 apartments, made up of one-bedroom and two-bedroom duplexes/ apartments.

The apartments would be contained in three blocks ranging in height from three to five storeys.

The plans include the provision of landscaping and amenity areas to include play areas, grassed areas and a bicycle path.

The site of intended development off the Ballyhooly Road is located less than 600m from Balyvolane Shopping Centre and is currently in agricultural use.

O’Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company are also seeking permission for all associated ancillary development including pedestrian/cyclist facilities, lighting, drainage, boundary treatments, bicycle and car parking and bin storage.

In documentation submitted with the application, it states that the range of accommodation types provided in the proposed development “will likely produce a variety of tenure types to the area, including long-term letting, managed housing, and private ownership”.

Broad welcome

Speaking to The Echo Labour councillor John Maher said he welcomes the development of additional housing in Ballyvolane.

He encouraged people to have their say if they have concerns about the proposed development.

“I live not far from the proposed housing and while it’s great that people from the area will now have the option to live in the area, existing residents' concerns must be entertained.

“This development will help solve the massive housing crisis we face as a people.

“The community of Ballyvolane is due for a number of developments in the next few years and it's great that Irish Water has committed to investment in the water infrastructure and Cork City Council are investing €800,000 in the junctions at the Fox & Hounds, Riverview and North Ring Road junctions.

“We must ensure that the road infrastructure, local amenities and schools to cater for the expanded community are in place,” he said.

This was echoed by Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn.

“This is an extremely welcome development for the area. There is a serious lack of private housing in the northside. Many of the constituents who I represent, their families are now getting married and hoping to be able to invest locally and be near family,” he said.

“The plan for Ballyvolane is big, however having said that, it does again show that we need to invest and put more facilities into Ballyvolane such as a community hall and indeed open the entire area from Rathcooney up to Whites Cross for development with recreational space as well,” he continued.

O’Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company has submitted an SHD application seeking permission from An Bord Pleanála to develop 275 residential units and a crèche at a site in Ballyvolane. Image of a view of the proposed development in the Planning and Design Statement.

Mr O’Flynn said infrastructure must “walk hand in hand with any development” and said that we must “learn from the mistakes of the past of overdevelopment and not enough community infrastructure”.

“With any housing development, there’s a challenge because of traffic etc but I’m confident that through the new development plan, that we’ll be able to combat that,” he added.

Importance of transport connection

Meanwhile, Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said this and other developments in Ballyvolane “underline the importance of ensuring a high-frequency public transport connection to Ballyvolane as part of BusConnects”.

"The plans make reference to two infrastructure projects relevant to BusConnects.

“The southern boundary of the development has been set back to accommodate bus lanes, cycle lanes and footpaths on both sides of the Ballyhooly Road.

“On the northern side, the proposals keep land aside to accommodate the final design of the Northern Distributor Road, which will also have bus lanes, cycle lanes and footpaths.

"But in the BusConnects route proposals out for public consultation, this area of Ballyvolane is set to be served by only a half-hourly service to CUH via Blackpool and the city centre.

“There seems to be a disconnect in that between the planning of new bus routes on one hand, and the infrastructure investment taking place and the expansion of housing in the area on the other hand,” he said.

Mr Moran said he will be making a submission on the BusConnects route proposals on this issue.

A decision on the proposed development is due by March 28.