Opening date announced for Cork city's Marina Park

The Marina Park is to open phase one of the development to the public on Monday December 13.

The 13-acre site, which consists of manicured lawns, a large bandstand area and pond features, is widely anticipated by locals and regular walkers, runners and visitors to the area.

Phase Two is to be another 60 acres and together the new contemporary city park will be six times the size of Fitzgerald Park and is being described as a ‘Regional Eco-Park’.

Public consultation on Phase two is to begin in the spring, with construction expected to begin by Autumn 2022.

The Marina Park is to be situated within the South Docklands and extends from Shandon Boat Club to Blackrock Harbour with an approximate area of 32 hectares.

The iconic park is heralded to provide a wide range of passive and active recreation elements with a particular emphasis on water-based activities, play and a range of event spaces in time.