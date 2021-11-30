Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 15:40

Cork's Lord Mayor exceeds 'Movember' fundraising target

Cork's Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher with his red dyed moustache after raising over €1,500 for Movember.

Roisin Burke

Nicknamed ‘Dinny‘ from Glenroe by his brother and ‘Jacksie’ from Kilnascully by his mother, Cork’s Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher said he would never again be growing a moustache, despite raising €1,500 through the charity initiative ‘Movember.’ 

Mr Kelleher said he promised to dye his moustache red if he exceeded his target of €1,000, which he did and true to his word, a ginger sliver of hair was donned by the Lord Mayor for the last day of his charitable endeavour.

Chatting to The Echo, Mr Kelleher said: “There was good banter with the family, my cousin who is in the Navy was doing it as well and we had a lot of craic in the family WhatsApp. Thankfully, I outgrew him!”

Posting a video on Social Media, Mr Kelleher said he had grown the moustache in aid of mental health and testicular cancer and he was delighted to reach and surpass his target.

“Thank you to everyone who donated. I can’t wait to get rid of it, It is not something that I will ever do again, if I’m being honest, but it was good fun and a good laugh.” 

Speaking to The Echo, Cork’s Lord Mayor said he also did his first national interview broadcast on Virgin Media with his ‘tash, to which his mother eloquently said he looked “a state”.

Mr Kelleher also said his donation page would remain live until midnight and all funds were greatly appreciated.

