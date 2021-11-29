Thousands of homes in Cork city to be without water overnight on Wednesday as major leak repaired

Irish Water and Cork City Council are advising customers in the Togher area that they will be without water from 10pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday

"An essential water outage is required from 10pm on Wednesday, 1 December until 5am on Thursday, 2 December to repair a major leak and strengthen the water supply network in the general area," they said in a statement this afternoon.

The outage will affect approximately 2,500 properties from South of Pearse Road to the South Ring Road.

To fix the leak, located on Togher Road, minor traffic management will be in place with a stop-go system in operation.

“During these essential works, homes and businesses in the area will be impacted from around 10pm on Wednesday for about 7 hours," Steven Blennerhassett, Irish Water said.

"Following the completion of improvement works, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a planned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works."

Households can get more information at www.water.ie

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 and or on Twitter @IWCare.