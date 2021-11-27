Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 17:57

Book inspired by Cork's Adam King nominated for prestigious book award

Book inspired by Cork's Adam King nominated for prestigious book award

A Hug For You penned by Adam King’s father, David King, and illustrated by Rhiannon Archard, has won the Specsavers Children’s book of the Year Junior Category. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM .

Breda Graham

A book inspired by Cork’s Adam King and his virtual hug gesture that captured the hearts of the nation has been nominated for the prestigious An Post Book of the Year Award.

A Hug for You by Adam’s father David King and illustrated by Rhiannon Archard was recently announced as the winner of the children’s book of the year (junior) sponsored by Specsavers and has gone forward for the public vote to see who will be crowned the overall An Post Irish Book of the Year winner.

It would be the first children’s book to win such an award in a year where children’s books were particularly important during lockdown.

Speaking about the book, Mr King said: “It is difficult for me to put into words how proud I am that A Hug for You has been shortlisted for the grand prize of Irish Book of the Year 2021.

To be shortlisted and to have won Junior Children's Book of the Year was, in itself, the highest of honours which I will cherish for the rest of my life. But this - this is a whole different level of amazing.

“I'm so pleased for everyone who worked on the book, including our amazing illustrator Rhiannon Archard and all the team at Penguin Random House Ireland. Mostly I'm so pleased for Adam and the impact he has had on people's lives during the last 12 months.

“The book was inspired by Adam but also by the many ways in which the public took his message and virtual hug into their hearts and used it to connect during challenging times. So I'm very grateful to the public as well.

I'm also very honoured to be in the last six with the other amazing shortlisted authors - to be even mentioned in the same sentence as some of these literary giants is very humbling.

Mr King said that he is very grateful to An Post Irish Book Awards, to the voting academy and to all the public who took the time to vote.

This year, over 187,500 votes were cast by the book-loving public to select the winners in each category - up 33% on 2020.

Readers everywhere are now being invited to vote for the overall An Post Irish book of the year here.

The winner will be announced as part of a one-hour special on RTÉ One television on Wednesday, December 8 exploring the six nominated books.

Read More

Watch: Cork kids perform alongside Ed Sheeran on Toy Show

More in this section

Cork GP appeals to public to do what is within their power to stop the spread of Covid-19 Cork GP appeals to public to do what is within their power to stop the spread of Covid-19
Fota Wildlife Park upgraded sea wall which was damaged due to effects of climate change Fota Wildlife Park upgraded sea wall which was damaged due to effects of climate change
Virus Outbreak New Variant Two cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in UK
<p>Ryan Tubridy during the opening sequence for the RTÉ’s The Late Late Toy Show 2021. Picture Andres Poveda</p>

Watch: Cork kids perform alongside Ed Sheeran on Toy Show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more