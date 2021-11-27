Book inspired by Cork's Adam King nominated for prestigious book award

A book inspired by Cork’s Adam King and his virtual hug gesture that captured the hearts of the nation has been nominated for the prestigious An Post Book of the Year Award.

A Hug for You by Adam’s father David King and illustrated by Rhiannon Archard was recently announced as the winner of the children’s book of the year (junior) sponsored by Specsavers and has gone forward for the public vote to see who will be crowned the overall An Post Irish Book of the Year winner.

It would be the first children’s book to win such an award in a year where children’s books were particularly important during lockdown.

Speaking about the book, Mr King said: “It is difficult for me to put into words how proud I am that A Hug for You has been shortlisted for the grand prize of Irish Book of the Year 2021.

To be shortlisted and to have won Junior Children's Book of the Year was, in itself, the highest of honours which I will cherish for the rest of my life. But this - this is a whole different level of amazing.

“I'm so pleased for everyone who worked on the book, including our amazing illustrator Rhiannon Archard and all the team at Penguin Random House Ireland. Mostly I'm so pleased for Adam and the impact he has had on people's lives during the last 12 months.

“The book was inspired by Adam but also by the many ways in which the public took his message and virtual hug into their hearts and used it to connect during challenging times. So I'm very grateful to the public as well.

I'm also very honoured to be in the last six with the other amazing shortlisted authors - to be even mentioned in the same sentence as some of these literary giants is very humbling.

Mr King said that he is very grateful to An Post Irish Book Awards, to the voting academy and to all the public who took the time to vote.

This year, over 187,500 votes were cast by the book-loving public to select the winners in each category - up 33% on 2020.

Readers everywhere are now being invited to vote for the overall An Post Irish book of the year here.

The winner will be announced as part of a one-hour special on RTÉ One television on Wednesday, December 8 exploring the six nominated books.