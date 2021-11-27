North Cork Creameries strike gold with new butter brand

A new butter brand, ÓR Real Irish Butter, has been launched by Cork dairy farming co-operatives, North Cork Creameries.

The launch took place on the farm of Mairéad and Morty Lucey, Kanturk, who are milk suppliers to North Cork Creameries.

ÓR (the Irish word for gold) Real Irish Butter is already a multi-award-winning product — having recently won Gold in the dairy — butter category of the 2021 Blas na hÉireann awards, as well as being a finalist in 2019 and 2020. Additionally, North Cork Creameries won the overall national Gold Q accolade at the Irish Quality Food Awards in 2019 and medals at the Great Taste Awards in both 2019 and 2020.

The butter is now available for shoppers in SuperValu stores nationwide.

“Launching ÓR Real Irish Butter is a natural evolution for our great tasting butter which is truly special because it’s produced with fresh milk provided locally from certified grass-fed herds and made in a process that has been perfected by our farmer owned co-operative, across over 90 years of skill and excellence in butter making,” said Pat Sheahan, CEO of North Cork Creameries.

“We’re delighted to bring ÓR Real Irish Butter to the shelves of SuperValu stores nationwide where consumers the length and breadth of the country will now be able to enjoy this exceptionally high quality, traditionally produced butter made using cream from the naturally fresh milk supplied by our farm families.”

North Cork Creameries worked closely with Bord Bia to research, design, and develop the new ÓR Real Irish Butter brand, based on consumer insight and the latest market trends. Nationally, more shoppers have been switching to butter, particularly so during the pandemic, where consumers have been enjoying more butter for home cooking, bakery and daily use.

“Bord Bia’s support has been excellent along every step of the way and we’re very pleased to recognise that,” Mr Sheahan said.

“They saw the potential for our butter to become even more popular and we’re confident consumers nationwide will enjoy the taste and quality of this delicious new brand and product.”