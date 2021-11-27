Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 10:11

North Cork Creameries strike gold with new butter brand

A new butter brand, ÓR Real Irish Butter, has been launched by Cork dairy farming co-operatives, North Cork Creameries.
North Cork Creameries strike gold with new butter brand

Pictured at the launch of ÓR Real Irish Butter by North Cork Creameries on the farm of Mairéad and Morty Lucey, Kanturk, were Mairead and Morty Lucey with their children Anna, Ava, Mairead, James and Niamh.

Echo reporter

A new butter brand, ÓR Real Irish Butter, has been launched by Cork dairy farming co-operatives, North Cork Creameries.

The launch took place on the farm of Mairéad and Morty Lucey, Kanturk, who are milk suppliers to North Cork Creameries.

ÓR (the Irish word for gold) Real Irish Butter is already a multi-award-winning product — having recently won Gold in the dairy — butter category of the 2021 Blas na hÉireann awards, as well as being a finalist in 2019 and 2020. Additionally, North Cork Creameries won the overall national Gold Q accolade at the Irish Quality Food Awards in 2019 and medals at the Great Taste Awards in both 2019 and 2020.

The butter is now available for shoppers in SuperValu stores nationwide.

“Launching ÓR Real Irish Butter is a natural evolution for our great tasting butter which is truly special because it’s produced with fresh milk provided locally from certified grass-fed herds and made in a process that has been perfected by our farmer owned co-operative, across over 90 years of skill and excellence in butter making,” said Pat Sheahan, CEO of North Cork Creameries.

“We’re delighted to bring ÓR Real Irish Butter to the shelves of SuperValu stores nationwide where consumers the length and breadth of the country will now be able to enjoy this exceptionally high quality, traditionally produced butter made using cream from the naturally fresh milk supplied by our farm families.”

North Cork Creameries worked closely with Bord Bia to research, design, and develop the new ÓR Real Irish Butter brand, based on consumer insight and the latest market trends. Nationally, more shoppers have been switching to butter, particularly so during the pandemic, where consumers have been enjoying more butter for home cooking, bakery and daily use.

“Bord Bia’s support has been excellent along every step of the way and we’re very pleased to recognise that,” Mr Sheahan said.

“They saw the potential for our butter to become even more popular and we’re confident consumers nationwide will enjoy the taste and quality of this delicious new brand and product.”

Read More

Island fundraiser aims to buy Sherkin school

More in this section

'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders 'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders
'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre 'This facility is giving young people a fantastic education': Calls for increased funding for Cork Life Centre
Measures to increase substitute teacher availability are ‘plasters on an open wound’ says Cork principal Measures to increase substitute teacher availability are ‘plasters on an open wound’ says Cork principal
cork business
Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town

Olympic heroes help switch on Christmas lights in West Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more