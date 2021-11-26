Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 18:44

'I can't express enough how grateful I am': Lisa Murphy to begin treatment for eating disorders

Lisa Murphy will begin a 12-week residential programme in a private clinic in Dublin next week.
Lisa Murphy will begin a 12-week residential programme in a private clinic in Dublin next week.

Ann Murphy

THE Cork woman for whom more than €60,000 was raised through crowdfunding for private treatment for eating disorders will begin treatment next week.

She says the opportunity would not be possible without the support of the people who donated to the Gofundme campaign set up by her concerned friends and family.

She said: 

“I can't express enough how grateful I am for the level of support and kindness that people have shown.” 

Ms Murphy said “inadequate” services provided by the public health system meant she had to seek help from the public to pay for a 12-week programme which costs €60,000. She does not have health insurance.

Despite anonymous pleas in The Echo earlier this year following a suicide attempt, she was not able to secure a place in one of just three hospital beds offered by the HSE.

The fund raised the required €60,000 within three days of being set up.

Lisa Murphy who has an eating disorder and has been forced to go public with her struggle to get life-saving help.
Lisa says she now has a “sense of hope” for the first time in a long time and believes the treatment will save her life.

And she urged people living with eating disorders to be aware that facilities are available to help them, albeit at a high cost.

Support and helplines:

  • Bodywhys Helpline: 01-2107906 
  • Bodywhys E-mail Support Service: alex@bodywhys.ie 
  • HSE Eating Disorder Self Care App: In March 2019 he HSE has launched the first Self Care App which provides valuable information for those with or people caring for someone with an eating disorder.

cork health#mental health
Judge refuses to suspend full jail term for man involved in 'sinister' breach of barring order

