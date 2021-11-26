Cork Education and Training Board unveil new Strategy Statement for 2022-2026

AN Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, praised Cork Education and Training Board for establishing themselves as “deeply rooted members of the community in Cork” as he launched their new Strategy Statement for 2022-2026 this morning.

The strategy statement outlines and defines the strategic direction that Cork Education and Training Board will take over the next five years and addresses five primary pillars of priority, which include: Learning and Teaching, Team and Organisation, Communicating and Connecting, Supporting Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and Infrastructure.

Mr Martin said: “Cork ETB have established yourselves as a deeply rooted member of the community in Cork and your commitment to consultation ensures that you will remain so. Your vision of providing a pathway for every learner shows a clear vision that education and training must have relevance to the individual learner and the world in which they live,” he added.

Pictured left to right for the launch of Cork Education and Training Board's new Strategy Statement for 2022-2026 and Learner Showcase, were Chief Executive, Denis Leamy and Director of Organisation Support and Development, Suzanne Mullins. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Chief Executive of Cork Education and Training Board, Denis Leamy paid tribute to staff and stakeholders.

He said:

“We have always placed the needs of our learners and our staff at the forefront of all our considerations." "Despite the unique demands that the Covid pandemic has placed on us, we have continued to be a leader in education, seeking out new opportunities for development and growth.”

Mr Leamy said the new strategic plan would ensure that Cork Education and Training Board remained “a pivotal force in the delivery of education services in Cork City and County.”

He added:

“The strategy contains five primary pillars. It is our intention to focus on the development and enhancement of these pillars. The hard work of implementing this strategy now begins. Underlying all our strategic goals is a very real determination to ensure excellence in all that we do. While our Strategic Plan is ambitious, it is attainable.”

Mr Leamy concluded:

“Significant work is already occurring across multiple areas of Cork Education and Training Board with regards to the delivery of these goals and objectives."

"This Strategy is a process – part of an ongoing effort by the organisation as a whole. Working together, we can achieve it. I am confident that this Strategy Statement is a valuable step forward in the future of Cork Education and Training Board.”