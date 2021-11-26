'We had 321 people booked': Cancellation of one Christmas party will cost Cork hotel €40k revenue

Michael Magner, who owns Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire, said the cancellation of Christmas parties, corporate lunches, and gatherings would have a big financial impact on his hotel.
“We had 321 people booked in for a Christmas party on December 10.
“That alone would result in about €40,000 in revenue, between accommodation, food, and beverage.
“That is all gone,” he said.
The recent surge in positive Covid cases nationwide has led to many companies and organisations cancelling events over the festive season.
The latest industry research by the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) forecasts over €90m in lost revenues for the sector.
The Cork hotelier said the quieter-than- expected Christmas period would also have a big knock-on effect on the local economy.