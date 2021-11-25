'Older kids will adapt quickly to wearing masks,' Cork principal says following Nphet recommendation

A CORK principal said older primary school children will adapt quickly to wearing masks.

It's understood the National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended the wearing of masks for primary school children from third class upwards.

Scoil Padre Pio principal Ken Foley said:

“Any advice from Nphet we will certainly act on to stop the spread of Covid in the schools."

While it would be difficult for younger kids to wear masks, he added, "the older groups adapt easier".

It's also understood to have been reccommended that children aged nine up should wear masks in public settings, such as on public transport and in shops.

Seasonal events such as nativity performances are to be avoided, Nphet also recommends.

It has also proposed that indoor birthday parties, sleepovers and playdates are avoided, but have said small numbers could attend such events outdoors.

Government are expected to consider recommendations next week.

Covid figures

It comes as there have been a further 4,764 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

As of Thursday morning, there were 598 patients in hospital with the disease, with 126 in intensive care.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "Incidence of Covid-19 remains concerningly high, with 62,401 cases reported in the last 14 days.

"We need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission."