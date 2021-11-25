Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 20:29

Cork's Christmas celebrations to kick off tomorrow with GLOW

GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which lets people experience the wonder of Christmas is scheduled to open for the festive season on Friday, November 26. It will run for four successive weekends.

John Bohane

GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration opens tomorrow, Friday.

Bishop Lucey Park, which has been transformed into a festive wonderland, magically tells the story of the Twelve Days of Christmas. Each of the twelve days is represented by a static light installation, which will be brought to life by community groups, professional artists, actors, and street entertainers.

A selection of these groups includes Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, Salsa Cubana Cork, Aatma: Indian Dance Troupe in Cork, and Cork Circus Factory.

As part of GLOW, people will be able to enjoy fantastic views of Cork City on the Ferris Wheel which returns to the Grand Parade and will stay in place until early January.

GLOW will take place over four successive weekends in the run-up to Christmas starting this weekend. Bishop Lucey Park will be open on these dates from 4.30pm to 8.30pm. 

The Ferris Wheel will be open each day from 12 noon to 9pm. Prebooking of Bishop Lucey Park and the Ferris Wheel is essential on www.glowcork.ie

cork christmas
<p>Thalidomide survivors outside the Dail to mark the 60th anniversary of the international withdrawal of Thalidomide in November 1961 when evidence of its catastrophic damage could no longer be ignored. Photograph: Fran Veale/Julien Behal Photography </p>

READ NOW

