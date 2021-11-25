Community service for Cork man who attacked garda after receiving bad news

A young man who lunged at a member of An Garda Síochána during a disturbance at his home has been ordered to do 220 hours of community service.

Sergeant Pat Lyons gave an outline of the background to the incident that occurred at 46 Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork – the home of defendant Gary McCarthy, who is in his twenties.

“The defendant’s mother contacted gardaí. They arrived to find the defendant in an aggressive and volatile state.

“When the defendant saw the gardaí he began shouting at gardaí to get out.

“Extra garda units were called to the scene. Mr McCarthy lunged towards Garda Ashling Brosnan.

“Incapacitant spray had to be used. He had to be restrained and handcuffed and conveyed to Gurranabraher garda station,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Now at Cork District Court Gary McCarthy of that address at Courtown Drive has pleaded guilty to obstruction of Garda Ashling Brosnan.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said, “This man did not realise the extent of his bad behaviour until I went through the evidence with him.”

Mr Buttimer said the young man was shocked at the prosecution case against him in relation to his conduct.

“He expresses his apologies to Garda Brosnan,” the solicitor said.

The solicitor said the defendant had received very bad news that day and had gone drinking. He got into an emotional and distressed condition as he was not able to handle the news which he received. This ultimately resulted in him causing the disturbance in this case.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “It is a very serious matter. The defence appears to be that unfortunately, he got bad news and then he attacked Garda Ashling Brosnan and everyone around her.”

Mr Buttimer said the accused was pleading guilty and that the issue about receiving bad news was only offered as some context for his behaviour.

Judge Kelleher said he could do 220 hours of community service instead of five months in prison.

But the judge warned Gary McCarthy, “If you decide not to do it, it comes straight back to court and you will do five months automatically.”