People of Cork urged to help 'Fill A Bus' for Penny Dinners 

Bus Éireann is calling on the people of Cork to help it to fill a bus with food and toys again this Christmas, which can be distributed to families in need.

The national bus company is partnering with Cork Penny Dinners for its annual Christmas Fill-A-Bus food and toy appeal.

As part of the appeal, members of the public are being asked to help fill a bus with Christmas toys and non-perishable foods such as coffee, tea, cereal, pasta and tinned foods which will be distributed by Cork Penny Dinners to individuals and families in need across Cork city.

People are invited to bring their donations to the bus station at Parnell Place this Saturday between 10.30am and 5.30pm.

‘’As we enter the Christmas season, many individuals and families in Cork city rely on our services to offer up a hot meal, a cup of tea or even a friendly chat, with no judgement attached,’’ said Caitríona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners.

“’We are happy to have the support of Bus Éireann once again this year in filling a bus with new Christmas toys and non-perishable foods for those in need. These vital donations will be going directly to the people who need a little extra help this Christmas and we ask members of the public to get on-board and donate generously this Saturday, 27 November at Cork Bus Station.’’

Aled Williams, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager, South said that Bus Éireann was delighted to be teaming up again with Cork Penny Dinner for the appeal.

Cork Penny Dinners is one of Cork’s oldest charitable organisations.

Open seven days a week, they serve up to 2,000 freshly made meals every week as well as delivering food hampers to families and individuals experiencing food insecurity.

The Christmas Fill-A-Bus food and toy appeal is an annual partnership with Bus Éireann.